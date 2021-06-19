Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $144.27 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

