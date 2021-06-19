Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

APRE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.