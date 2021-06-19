Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

APTX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

