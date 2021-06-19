Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

