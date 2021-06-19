Arena REIT Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

