Arena REIT Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ARF)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Dividend History for Arena REIT (ASX:ARF)

