Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $57.19 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.