Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.89 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.89 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,243,145 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.97.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

