ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44.

