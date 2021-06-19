Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $570.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

