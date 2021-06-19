ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $625,091.00

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $298.94 million and approximately $625,091.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ASD (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

