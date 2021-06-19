Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,280 at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target raised by Barclays to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,217.25 ($55.10).

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,004 ($65.38) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,909.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

