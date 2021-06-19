At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $475.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $515.20 million. At Home Group posted sales of $515.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,787 shares of company stock worth $1,956,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,771. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

