At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Update

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

HOME traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

