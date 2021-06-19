AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Up 7.6%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.30 and last traded at C$47.01. 36,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 182,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.