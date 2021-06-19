Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $312.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

