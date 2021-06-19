AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of AvalonBay Communities worth $68,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $78,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.10. 1,899,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

