Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 476,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $37.84.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.