Aviva PLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.04. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

