Aviva PLC Has $23.28 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.