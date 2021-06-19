Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $4,809,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.85 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

