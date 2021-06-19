Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Twilio by 3,066.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 15.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $367.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

