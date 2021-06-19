Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.98 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after buying an additional 799,220 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

