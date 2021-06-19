B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE BHR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.