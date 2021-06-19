B2Gold Corp. (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

