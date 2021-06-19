Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 546,563 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

