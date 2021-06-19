Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,651 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $44,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,979 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $261,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,235.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

