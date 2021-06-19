Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $47.87 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $47,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

