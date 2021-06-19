Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

