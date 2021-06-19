Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,508 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $57,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

