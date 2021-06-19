Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 409,830 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

