Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,446 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $52,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $418.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.35. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

