Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

