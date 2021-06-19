Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

