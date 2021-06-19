Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

