Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 27,605 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

