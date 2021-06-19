Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,238 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

