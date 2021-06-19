BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE BXS opened at $27.59 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

