Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $79,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $280.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.