Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Sysco worth $64,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sysco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sysco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Sysco by 5,587.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

