Bank of Montreal Can Has $76.19 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Q2 were worth $76,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $103.90 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

