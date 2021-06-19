Bank of Montreal Can Has $88.73 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of KeyCorp worth $88,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 136.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.