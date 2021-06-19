Bank of Montreal Can Sells 106,711 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

