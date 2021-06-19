Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,373,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $62,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

