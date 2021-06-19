Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.83.

TSE BMO opened at C$126.93 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$70.29 and a one year high of C$130.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

