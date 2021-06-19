Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,755,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886,531. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

