Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $754.24 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Charter Communications worth $754,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $685.60. 1,969,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

