Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 350,172 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Zoetis worth $636,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $76,022,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,375. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $186.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

