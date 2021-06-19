Barclays Raises Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $41.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.
