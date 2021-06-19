Barclays Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.48 ($105.27) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €95.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

