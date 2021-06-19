Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.